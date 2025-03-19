The severed head and legs of a 36-year-old woman have been discovered in a sewage treatment plant in a gruesome find by cleaners.

Blonde Thalita Marques Berquo Ramos' head was found first by horrified caretakers at the waste plant in the Federal District of Brazil as they were cleaning safety railings.

Her legs were found in the plant the next day during a police search.

But the rest of her butchered body parts are still missing, authorities have said.

The partial remains was found on 14th January but the victim's identity was only released by police on 18th March after DNA tests and a search of dental records.

Civil Police say Thalita, who lived at nearby Augus Claras, was killed by a massive blow to the head.

They explained: "The cause of death was traumatic brain injury caused by blunt force on the skull."

The woman's face was badly bruised and investigators are working on the hypothesis that she was severely beaten, possibly with a wooden pole, before being dismembered.

Thalia's body parts were cremated in a family funeral after her father asked police to release them. Police, who are understood to have no suspects and no idea where the rest of Thalia's body is, would only say: "We will make a comment when the time is right."

