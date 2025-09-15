A plus-size model has repeated her demand for larger airplane seats after revealing she suffers from lipoedema that leaves her with an oversized bum.

Panamian influencer Gracie Bon, made the call in a video shared on her Instagram on August 31, which shows her sitting in tight airline seats and explaining how she cannot fit comfortably.

In the video, Gracie tells her 10m followers that plane seats should be larger to accommodate people like her who have a medical condition.

The curvy model previously shared that she has lipoedema, which is a chronic disorder that causes a symmetrical build up of fat under the skin, most often in the legs, buttocks,hips and sometimes arms. The condition is different from obesity and is resistant to diet and exercise. It can lead to pain, tenderness, swelling and easy bruising.

Gracie has said she has already been banned from an airline for trying to raise the issue of larger seats for passengers like her.

She says she has repeated her complaints to airlines but has been ignored.

She has said in earlier posts: "This body is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part."

She is continuing to post videos to highlight the issue and has said that her campaign for larger airplane and car seats is ongoing.

