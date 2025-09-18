'OnlyFans teacher' Elena Maraga settles her employment dispute with Italian Catholic nursery school that sacked her
Elena Maraga, 29, lost her job at the parish-run nursery in Varago, Italy, after parents complained about her adult content they discovered online.
Elena had initially defended her actions, stating she did her teaching job professionally and that her contract did not prohibit her social media activity.
She said: "In 2025, there should no longer be taboos of this type that can condition a person in their entirety."
The school rejected this defence and confirmed her firing, saying the situation posed reputational risks, with the institution’s leadership believing her online work clashed with Catholic values.
Now after months of controversy, the school and Elena reached an agreement regarding the termination of her employment, which was was confirmed in a statement published by the school on September 16.
The school said it had never released any statement on the matter or made any comment about her work inside the school. The details of the settlement remain secret due to a confidentiality clause.
The case first drew attention after the father of one of her pupils reportedly discovered her profile on OnlyFans, the adult content-sharing platform.
The school confirmed that the agreement covered both financial and non-financial aspects but did not reveal any figures.
While her employment dispute has been closed, two legal complaints filed by Elena are still ongoing.
She accused two people of sharing her private images with vulgar comments. The father who initially found the profile has not been implicated.
