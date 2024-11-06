Mum jailed for 64 years for killing her children and living with the corpses for two weeks in Brazil
Accused Eliara Paz Nardes first smothered her three-year-old son Joaquim with a pillow, the court in Guarapuava, in the Brazilian state of Parana, Brazil, heard.
Then she hanged her 10-year-old daughter Alice after dosing her with a sedative, said prosecutors.
Nardes, 33, was arrested 15 days later when neighbours complained of the sickening smell coming from her apartment. Inside, judges heard, police found the horror movie scene of her slaughter with her children's rotting corpses laid out on a bed.
On November 5 a jury took less than seven hours to find Nardes guilty of double murder after judges dismissed the defence claim that he had suffered a breakdown. She was also found guilty of concealing corpses.
Judges said her sentence was exemplary because the children were so young they had not been able to even try to defend themselves. Nardes, who has been in jail on remand since her arrest in August 2022, did not attend court for the sentencing. How lawyers, though, say they plan to appeal the severity of the sentence.
Story: NewsX