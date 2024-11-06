A mother who killed her two children and lived with their decomposing bodies for two weeks has been jailed for 64 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accused Eliara Paz Nardes first smothered her three-year-old son Joaquim with a pillow, the court in Guarapuava, in the Brazilian state of Parana, Brazil, heard.

Then she hanged her 10-year-old daughter Alice after dosing her with a sedative, said prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliara Paz Nardes was sentenced to 64 years in prison for killing her children in Guarapuava, Brazil | NF/newsX

Nardes, 33, was arrested 15 days later when neighbours complained of the sickening smell coming from her apartment. Inside, judges heard, police found the horror movie scene of her slaughter with her children's rotting corpses laid out on a bed.

Alice, 10 and Joaquim, three, who were killed by their mother Eliara Paz Nardes in Brazil | NF/newsX

On November 5 a jury took less than seven hours to find Nardes guilty of double murder after judges dismissed the defence claim that he had suffered a breakdown. She was also found guilty of concealing corpses.

Judges said her sentence was exemplary because the children were so young they had not been able to even try to defend themselves. Nardes, who has been in jail on remand since her arrest in August 2022, did not attend court for the sentencing. How lawyers, though, say they plan to appeal the severity of the sentence.

Story: NewsX