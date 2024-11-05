This is the bizarre moment a granddad dances in front of the coffin of a 15-year-old boy killed as he rode his vintage Vespa scooter to school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim Kevin Gentilin died instantly when his 50-year-old bike was hit by a car as he rode through rush hour traffic in Castelfranco Veneto, northern Italy, on October 25.

But baffling footage from his funeral five days later showed his grandfather Gino Gentilin's determination to make sure he was remembered with a smile. As mourners gathered for the service, sprightly 66-year-old Gino bursts into an energetic dance to techno and pop hits beside Kevin's coffin as friends and family cheered him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "It was my idea, but first I asked my son and Kevin's mother if they agreed. The speaker started pumping out music, first the 883, then the Brothers and finally a remix by DJ Matrix.

Gino Gentilin with his grandson Kevin | NewsX

"In those moments I felt Kevin's presence among us, and I felt that he wanted me to dance with him, so that we could have fun together once again. What I didn't know is that they would film the scene with their cell phones and that the video would end up on social media and in the newspapers. I apologise if I have offended anyone's sensibilities, but believe me that dance, a declaration of love to my grandson, saved me.

"I turned directly to him, I shouted, 'Fly Kevin, now you are free!'. I was exhausted but at the same time I felt light.”

Gino says he and Kevin were closer than brothers and they used to meet up every night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "He and I were two kindred spirits. He came to visit me every evening, we talked about everything. He told me about his projects, his passions. And we listened to a lot of music. Under a DJ's decks, we were more like friends than grandfather and grandson."

Story: NewsX