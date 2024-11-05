This lovely video shows an adorable panda cub attacking a snowman in her enclosure - and then trying to build one on her own.

Footage shared by Moscow Zoo in Russia depicted Katyusha, the first panda cub to be born in the country, showcasing her playful nature and curiosity on November 4.

She can be seen rolling around the snow, and wrecking the snowman, before trying to build one herself. Commenting on the first video, the general director of the Moscow Zoo, Svetlana Akulova, said in a statement: "An attack by Katyusha on the snowman. Nothing cuter than this will happen today."

Akulova said of the second clip: "Katyusha dealt with one snowman and broke it. She decided to make a new one herself."

Katyusha, born in August 2023 to parents Zhui and Ding Ding, was the first giant panda cub ever to be delivered in the country.

Akulova announced the zoo's plans to reunite the parents in 2026 for a second mating attempt. Pandas Zhui and Ding Ding came to the Moscow Zoo in 2019 in honour of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

The staff spent several months training in a Chinese nursery to learn how to care for pandas properly.

Story: NewsX