Mumbai storm: At least 14 dead and dozens injured and trapped after 100ft billboard collapses as dust storm hits city
At least 14 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a giant billboard collapsed amid a sudden dust storm that has hit the Indian city of Mumbai. The billboard fell onto houses and a petrol station in the city yesterday (Monday 13 May).
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mumbai's civic authorities said that “speedy winds” had caused the collapse and several agencies, including the police, fire and national disaster response teams, were involved in the rescue operation. Authorities also say that the billboard, measuring 70m by 50m according to police, was several times the permitted size and the agency that put it up did not have permission.
A notice was sent to the company, asking them to dismantle the structure and remove all similar hoardings from the city with immediate effect. Mumbai’s municipal corporation said 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident, of which 31 were discharged. Rescue operations continued through to this morning (Tuesday 14 May) as many others were trapped.
The rains, accompanied by strong winds, caused the billboard, which was next to a busy road, to fall over. On Monday night, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, said a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident and strict action would be taken against those responsible.
Footage on local news channels shows the huge billboard swaying in the wind before giving way and crashing into the buildings in the city's eastern suburb of Ghatkopar. Several vehicles were crushed in the accident.
Devendra Fadnavis said the state government would provide financial assistance of 500,000 rupees ($5,987; £4,767) to the families of those killed and injured in the incident. The dust storm that hit Mumbai on Monday brought the city to a standstill, causing travel chaos and power cuts.
Several flights were temporarily suspended or diverted at the city's international airport, local media reported. Mumbai is one of several cities in India prone to severe flooding and rain-related incidents during the monsoon season which is usually between June and September.
