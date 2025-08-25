Natalya Nagovitsyna: Final effort to try to save mountaineer stranded with a broken leg on Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan
Natalia Nagovitsyna, 47, became stranded at nearly 25,000 feet on Pobeda Peak, in the Tien Shan massif in Kyrgyzstan, after she fractured her leg during her descent on August 12.
A drone is now being sent up to try and locate Natalia in what might be the last chance to save her.
According to the Russian Mountaineering Federation, the drone mission was planned for Monday, because of a favourable weather forecast, which, specialists say, should allow the operation to go ahead. Earlier rescue efforts had been suspended due to severe weather conditions.
The drone will be sent to assess Natalia's condition. If it turns out she is still alive, rescuers will consider the possibility of an evacuation using a Eurodrone.
Natalia has been stuck for two weeks at an altitude with temperatures as low as –26 °C, very limited food and water, and only a gas burner for survival.
Earlier, local media reported that rescuing the mountaineer was impossible due to worsening weather conditions and the end of the climbing season on Pobeda Peak.
During one operation, Italian mountaineer Luca Sinigaglia lost his life due to hypothermia after he set out with a German climber to try and save Natalia.
The pair were caught in a blizzard, and Luca died hours later on August 15.
Another rescue attempt ended in disaster when a Mi-8 helicopter from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Defence crashed in the side of the mountain.
Pobeda Peak, also known as Jengish Chokusu, rises to 7,439 metres (24,406 feet) and is regarded as the most dangerous of all the “seven-thousanders” in the former Soviet Union. No injured climber has ever been rescued from this altitude.
Natalia had previously suffered tragedy on another expedition in 2021 when her husband Sergey died of a stroke at 6,900 metres (22,630 feet) on Khan Tengri, a neighbouring peak in the same massif. She later returned to install a memorial plaque in his memory.
