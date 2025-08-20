This is the young fitness influencer mum who died when her motorbike crashed into the back of a car parked on the hard shoulder and she was thrown into the main road where she was run over by a lorry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened on BR-101 in Palhoca, Brazil, at around 8.20pm on Monday, August 18.

The victim was identified as Nicole Brenda Santos Marins, 28, a personal trainer who worked at a gym in the Praia de Fora neighbourhood and also taught online classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole Brenda, 28, died in a collision in Palhoca, Brazil, on Monday | Newsflash/NX

She was a mother of one and regularly shared her fitness routines with her 3,200 Instagram followers, saying she inspired women "to become the best version of themselves".

Her partner, Alisson Cravo, paid tribute on social media, calling her "an incredible, hard-working, and courageous woman" and "a wonderful mother".

According to the Federal Highway Police, Nicole was riding a Honda Biz motorcycle when she rear-ended a Fiat Doblo that had stopped on the shoulder because of mechanical problems.

Nicole Brenda, 28, died in collision in Palhoca, Brazil, on Monday | Newsflash/NX

She was then hit by a large vehicle which fled the scene without offering help.

The 31-year-old driver of the Fiat Doblo was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Traffic Accident Expert Report, which will analyse the causes and dynamics of the crash, has not yet been completed.

Nicole's wake is taking place today, Wednesday, August 20, at the Saint Hilaire cemetery in Porto Alegre.

Story: NewsX