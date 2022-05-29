A search helicopter had been dispatched however was forced to return due to ‘bad weather’

In Nepal, a flight with 22 passengers on board has gone missing in the mountains on what should have been a 15 minute flight between Pokhara and Jomsom.

Officials have said that, once weather conditions improve, “helicopters are ready to take off for search”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what we know so far about what has happened.

What has happened?

A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal has gone missing with 22 passengers on board the flight.

The Tara Air plane took off from the town of Pokhara, situated 80 miles west of the capital Kathmandu, and headed towards Jomsom, around 48 miles to the north-west, according to officials.

The flight was scheduled to take just 15 minutes and planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley. It’s a popular route with foreign kickers who trek on the mountain trails, and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

Family members and relatives of passengers on board the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air, weep outside the airport in Pokhara on May 29, 2022 (Photo by YUNISH GURUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

The plane is understood to have been carrying four Indian passengers, two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three crew members.

It lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was set to land at Jomsom, an airline official said anonymously.

It had been raining in the area for the past few days, but flights have been operating as normal.

What have the authorities said?

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the turboprop Twin Otter plane and a search is underway.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement: "One search helicopter returned to Jomsom due to bad weather without locating the plane.

"Helicopters are ready to take off for search from Kathmandu, Pokhara and Jomsom once weather conditions improve. Army and police search teams have left towards the site."

A view of The Dhaulagiri mountain range in the Himalayas from the village of Nagi some 200kms west of Kathmandu (Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police have said that a land rescue and search team have been sent to the area near Mount Dhaulagiri, which has the world’s seventh highest peak at 26,795 feet.

Nepal has a record of air accidents due to its unpredictable and sudden weather changes, and is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest.

What is Nepal’s history of air accidents like?

Over the past few years, Nepal has been the site of a number of high profile air accidents.

In 2012, two separate incidents occurred - the Sita Air Flight 601 crash which killed 19 people when a plane flying to Tenzing-Hillary Airport from Kathmandu developed technical issues and was forced to make an emergency landing; and the Agni Air Dornier 228 crash which saw 15 of the 21 passengers on board killed, including both pilots.

Nepalese fireman and volunteers look over the wreckage of a Sita airplane after it crashed, killing all 19 people on board (Photo: BIKASH KARKI/AFP/GettyImages)

On 24 February 2016, Tara Air Flight 193 went missing eight minutes after take off from Pokhara with 23 people on board. Hours later the wreckage was found near the village of Dana in the Myagdi district - there were no survivors.

After one year and five minutes, a final report into the accident was released, which stated “the probable cause of this accident was the fact that despite of unfavourable weather conditions, the crew’s repeated decision to enter into cloud during [Visual Flight Rules] flight and their deviation from the normal track due to loss of situational awareness aggravated by spatial disorientation leading to [Controlled Flight Into Terrain] accident”.

On 12 March 2018, international passenger flight US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211 from Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Kathmandu, Nepal, crashed whilst landing, killing 51 of the 71 people aboard the plane.