Two people travelling in a vehicle that exploded at the Canada-US border have died, it has been reported. Earlier, reports said a car coming from the Canadian side of the border with the US exploded heading toward a secondary search area on Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls.

According to CNN, the car went through an initial checkpoint where identification documents are examined before the explosion occurred. The FBI, which described the incident as "very fluid" is on the scene investigating together with New York State Police and US Customs and Border Protection.

Sources told CNN there were no serious injuries except to those were in the car, thought to be two men. Earlier, the White House said it was "closely monitoring" the incident and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed on the incident.