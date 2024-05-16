Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued following another Killer Whale attack on the European coast

Authorities in Spain have issued a warning to small vessels, urging them to stick close to the coast around Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar in light of another Killer Whale attack, as reported by the Independent. This cautionary measure is part of an effort to minimise potentially hazardous encounters between humans and killer whales, particularly during the summer months.

In the most recent event, a 15-meter boat in Moroccan waters experienced repeated knocks from an orca, resulting in damage to the boat's rudder and causing a leak. The passengers aboard the vessel felt sudden impacts before water began seeping in, prompting them to seek help from Spain’s maritime rescue service. Fortunately, they were rescued by a passing oil tanker, although their boat later sank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incident adds to a series of similar attacks in the region, which have seemingly increased in frequency over the past year. According to the Atlantic Orca Working Group (GTOA), there were 20 incidents recorded in May 2023 alone, with dozens more occurring on the coasts of Spain and Portugal.

Authorities in Spain have issued a warning to small vessels, urging them to stick close to the coast around Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar in light of another Killer Whale attack

In response to these events, Spain’s ministries for transport and the environment, along with its merchant marines, have issued advisories urging caution for sailing and motorboating between May and August in the area spanning from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Gulf of Cadiz.

The Atlantic Orca Working Group has recorded 197 interactions in 2021 and 207 in 2022, with the majority of encounters being harmless. However, there have been instances where orcas have disrupted activities, such as a sailing race, prompting crews to take defensive measures.

While there have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, interactions with boats typically cease once the vessel becomes immobilised. Researchers suggest that killer whales are targeting boats along the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula, from the Strait of Gibraltar to Galicia.