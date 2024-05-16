Orca: Small vessels told to change routes amid killer whale attack in Strait of Gibraltar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Authorities in Spain have issued a warning to small vessels, urging them to stick close to the coast around Spain and the Strait of Gibraltar in light of another Killer Whale attack, as reported by the Independent. This cautionary measure is part of an effort to minimise potentially hazardous encounters between humans and killer whales, particularly during the summer months.
In the most recent event, a 15-meter boat in Moroccan waters experienced repeated knocks from an orca, resulting in damage to the boat's rudder and causing a leak. The passengers aboard the vessel felt sudden impacts before water began seeping in, prompting them to seek help from Spain’s maritime rescue service. Fortunately, they were rescued by a passing oil tanker, although their boat later sank.
This incident adds to a series of similar attacks in the region, which have seemingly increased in frequency over the past year. According to the Atlantic Orca Working Group (GTOA), there were 20 incidents recorded in May 2023 alone, with dozens more occurring on the coasts of Spain and Portugal.
In response to these events, Spain’s ministries for transport and the environment, along with its merchant marines, have issued advisories urging caution for sailing and motorboating between May and August in the area spanning from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Gulf of Cadiz.
The Atlantic Orca Working Group has recorded 197 interactions in 2021 and 207 in 2022, with the majority of encounters being harmless. However, there have been instances where orcas have disrupted activities, such as a sailing race, prompting crews to take defensive measures.
While there have been no reports of attacks against swimmers, interactions with boats typically cease once the vessel becomes immobilised. Researchers suggest that killer whales are targeting boats along the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula, from the Strait of Gibraltar to Galicia.
Despite their name, killer whales are actually part of the dolphin family and can grow up to eight meters in length, weighing up to six tonnes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.