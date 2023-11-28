A new study found nearly half of the whales and dolphins found in UK waters over the past five years contain harmful concentrations of chemicals

A new study found nearly half of the whales and dolphins found in UK waters over the past five years contain harmful concentrations of chemicals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Nearly half of the whales and dolphins found in UK waters over the past five years contained harmful concentrations of chemicals, an investigation has found. The study revealed that pollutant concentrations were highest in killer whales, bottlenose dolphins and white-beaked dolphins, and were also significantly higher in animals that had been stranded on more industrialised coastlines.

Levels of PCBs, a group of highly dangerous and persistent chemicals that do not degrade easily, were 30 times the concentration at which the animals would begin to suffer health impacts among orcas stranded in the UK. The researchers said that “more effective international elimination and mitigation strategies are urgently needed to address this critical issue for the global ocean health.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) are still widespread and pervasive in the environment despite their ban and restriction under the 2001 Stockholm Convention. The toxins, initially taken up by plankton at the bottom of the food chain and not susceptible to being broken down, increase in concentration the higher up the chain they go, the researchers found.

In 2017, Lulu, an orca from the UK’s last resident pod, was found dead on Tiree in Scotland. She was discovered to have one of the highest concentrations of toxic pollutants ever found in a marine mammal. Extreme levels of PCBs were found in her blubber, more than 100 times the limit of 9mg/kg regarded as safe.