Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole and will be released from prison in South Africa in the new year

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole 11 years after he was jailed for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole, 11 years after the murder of his ex-partner.

Pistorius, 37, is set to be released on January 5, 2024 after being granted parole. He was jailed in 2015 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, model and reality TV star Reeva Steenkamp. The athlete shot and killed Ms Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013 at his home in Pretoria, South Africa after shooting through the bathroom door at her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was initially found not guilty of murder and was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, a charge comparable to manslaughter. However this conviction was overturned after a successful case by prosecutors at South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal to find him guilty of murder instead. He was then eventually jailed for a 13 year and five month sentence, after prosecutor once again appealed against a more lenient six year sentence.

Pistorius was at the height of his fame when the murder happened. He had only just become the first double-amputee to cross over from the Paralympics and compete at the Olympics at London 2012.