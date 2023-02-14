The former athlete Oscar Pistorius has served half of his 13-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013

It has been 10 years since Reeva Steenkamp was murdered by Oscar Pistorius in their Pretoria home. The 29-year-old model was shot dead through a locked bathroom door by Pistorius on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, her father, Barry described meeting Pistorius as part of a South Africa Victim-Offender dialogue programme as “traumatising”.

Pistorius is serving a 13 year and five month sentence, after he was found guilty of murder and his sentence was increased following an appeal in 2017. The former athlete has argued that he has already served more than half his sentence and is therefore eligible for parole. Reported by SA People, he could be eligible as soon as next month. So, where is Oscar Pistorius now and when could he be released from prison? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Oscar Pistorius now?

When is his prison release date?

In September 2022, the South African former Paralympian went to court to try and argue that he is eligible for parole. Pistorius is serving a 13-year and five month sentence for the murder of Steenkemp in 2013, however he argues that he has already served more than half his sentence and is therefore eligible.

There is a dispute about when his sentence began as he was initially sentenced to serve six years in 2015, which was then extended to 13 years in 2017. Under South African law, he must have served half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole and attend a meeting with the victim’s family.

Reported by SA People, he officially becomes eligible for parole next month, with his attorney stating he can apply for a parole hearing as soon as he is eligible. However, even if he is eligible, the former athlete must attend a parole hearing, where it will be up to officials to decide if he should be released early.

Is Oscar Pistorius free?

Pistorius is not free from prison, but as he has served half of his sentence under South African law he could be eligible for parole. It is expected that in the following months he will attend a parole hearing where officials will decide if he should be released early.

What have Reeva Steenkeep’s parents said?

Steenkeep’s father, Barry described meeting Pistorius as part of a South Africa Victim-Offender dialogue programme as “traumatising”. The parents spoke to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on the tenth anniversary of their daughter’s murder.

Speaking on the programme Barry said: “I’m sure that he did have remorse after shooting Reeva. I asked him certain questions, all June [Reeva’s mother] and I wanted to know is the truth - and we think that is that he killed her out of anger. I cut our chat short, because I didn’t get the answers I wanted. It was very traumatising for me and June who wasn’t there. We feel it’s not true, the version that he gave.”

June continued: “I wrote a letter to him as I was afraid of what I would do if I went there, I didn’t know how I would react so I decided not to go. He had taken the most precious thing that we got from God, I wrote to him all the things he’d taken away from us, Reeva’s wedding, her wedding dress, she never got to do her law degree. We just love her and miss her so much, a part of our life has gone... but we’ll see her one day and that’s what we look forward to.”

The parents run the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation in honour of their daughter, which helps support victims of domestic abuse.