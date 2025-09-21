A video explains how a solar eclipse works, as a partial solar ellipse is set to be visible in some parts of the world.

A partial solar eclipse is due to occur, with the Moon expected to cover up to around 85% of the Sun in some parts of the world.

Here’s all you need to know about the partial solar eclipse including when it will happen and where it will be visible from.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and the Earth, blocking the Sun’s light.

A total solar eclipse is when the Moon completely covers the Sun, and observers are within the darkest part of the Moon's shadow. A partial eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly aligned, meaning that only part of the Sun is hidden by the Moon.

Members of the public use protective glasses to look into the sky at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

When and where will the partial solar eclipse be visible?

A partial solar eclipse will happen on September 21.

The partial solar eclipse is set to be visible in parts of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and the Pacific Islands, including Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands.

This partial solar eclipse will not be visible from the UK. However, there’ll be a near-total eclipse in the UK on August 12 2026 with around 90% of the Sun being obscured by the Moon.