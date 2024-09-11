A 12-year-old boy tragically fell to his death from a 13th floor balcony aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas on the last night of a seven-day cruise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ship, carrying thousands of passengers, was en route to Galveston, Texas, after a tour of the Western Caribbean. Witnesses reported that the boy, who had been playing with friends he met during the cruise, fell over the railing into the ship’s Central Park area, a plaza with restaurants and bars. Despite efforts by Royal Caribbean staff to resuscitate him, the boy passed away before the ship reached Texas.

Sara Tullas, a fellow passenger, posted on Facebook: “My daughter was friends with him and said he was upset today. She is so upset. I wish I would have known he was struggling today.” The boy was reportedly travelling with his family, including two sisters, to celebrate a birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident reportedly occurred around 5pm, and passengers waiting to board the next cruise were delayed as investigations continued. In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed the death and said they were in contact with the boy’s family but released no further details.

A 12-year-old boy tragically fell to his death from a 13th floor balcony aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas on the last night of a seven-day cruise. | Getty Images

Several passengers shared their observations on social media. Melissa Anderson, who stayed near the boy's family, wrote: “We were a few rooms down and saw undercover cops investigating the room this morning. Birthday decorations on the door and inside the room, with a chair pushed against the balcony.”

Another passenger, Becky Potter, speculated about the conditions, saying: “It had rained that afternoon and the balconies were damp. It would be difficult to fall if you stand on the ground, but if on the chairs or wet table top, anything is possible.”

Another witness, Christa Schoolfield, shared: “My family and I saw the incident unfold right before us as we were looking down into Central Park from the pool deck. We did not see whether he jumped or was playing around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tragic event follows previous accidents on Royal Caribbean ships. In 2019, a 16-year-old passenger died while attempting to climb into his eighth-floor balcony on the Harmony of the Seas after locking himself out. Last year, another 16-year-old boy fell from a balcony on the Allure of the Seas, a sister ship, during a rain-soaked night.