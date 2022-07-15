Paul Urey had travelled to Ukraine to undertake aid missions of his own accord, alongside 22-year-old Dylan Healey

Paul Urey, British aid worker in Ukraine who was capture by Russian forces, has reportedly died while in captivity. (Credit: PA)

A British aid worker who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine has reportedly died.

Paul Urey travelled to the war-torn country to undertake aid missions of his own accord.

22-year-old Dylan Healey had also travelled to the country, with the pair driving women and children to evacuation points when they were captured.

Seperatist rebels have now claimed that Mr Urey died while in captivity on Sunday due to chronic illness and stress.