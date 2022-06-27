President Volodymyr Zelensky said the possible number of victims was “unimaginable” after the missile strike on the civilian location

A Ukrainian shopping centre has been targeted in a Russian airstrike, with more than 1,000 people believed to be in the building at the time of the attack.

The shopping centre was located in the central city of Kremenchuk, with Ukrainian officials confirming that civilians have been killed and injured as a result of the missile strike.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the possible number of casualties was “unimagineable”, adding that the shooping centre had no “strategic value” and did not pose a threat to Russian forces.

It comes after Russian troops once again began to attack the capital city of Kyiv as the G7 leaders summit kicked off in Germany.

What happened in Kremenchuck shopping centre attack?

The shopping centre was struck by the missile during the day on Monday 27 June.

Images on social media shows people standing outside of the structure with black smoke billows from the building.

President Zelensky spoke via the Telegram messaging app, saying: “The occupiers fired missiles at the shopping centre, where there were more than a thousand civilians.

“The mall is on fire, rescuers are extinguishing the fire, the number of victims is unimaginable. “

A shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was hit with a suspected Russian missile. (Credit: @ua_parliament/Twitter)

Was the airstrike a Russian attack?

Ukraine has said that it believes Russia is to blame for the attack.

President Zelensky said: “Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia.”

However, Russia has, as of yet, not taken responsibility for the missile strike, but have in the past denied that troops are deliberately targeting civilian locations.

Why was Kremenchuk targeted?

The city of Kremenchuk is located in central Ukraine and is home to the country’s largest oil refinery.

Kremenchuk is also the administrative centre is the Kremenchuk Raion in Poltava Oblast.

While it has not been confirmed by the shopping centre was struck, President Zelensky explained that the civlian building posed “no threat to Russian army”, adding that destorying the building would give Russian troops “no strategic value”.

“Russia continues to take out its impotence on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia.”

How many people have been injured?

At the time of the attack, more than 1,000 people were believed to be inside the building.

Kyryl Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, has said that at least two people were dead and about 20 were hurt, with nine in serious condition.

Later, Dmitry Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, confirmed that the death toll had risen to 10.