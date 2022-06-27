“You’ve got a very perilous situation for shipping in the Black Sea. It’s mined. Ukraine themselves, for defensive and security reasons, have secured that port and they’re not letting shipping in anyway.

“It therefore probably means that a rail route would be the most likely, the most successful, but, as you say, that’s not easy either.

“This is something we should apply our minds to, to try and find a way of getting this wheat out.”