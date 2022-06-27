This year marks the 48th G7 Summit, and it will see leaders from around the world come together to discuss and address urgent global issues, like the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Germany is hosting the G7 Summit this year, with Federal Chancellor Olaf Schloz stating: “The G7 is a good community in which to develop joint solutions in response to the challenges of our time. Here it is crucial for us to take action that is both decisive and united – the two go together.”
The summit is actually returning to the same location it was held in 2015 - Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in the Bavarian Alps.
This is everything you need to know.
What is the G7 Summit?
G7 stands for “Group of Seven”, and refers to the seven member countries of the group, which are:
- Canada, represented this year by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- France, represented this year by President Emmanuel Macron
- Germany, represented this year by Chancellor Olaf Schloz
- Italy, represented this year by Prime Minister Mario Draghi
- Japan, represented this year by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- The United Kingdom, represented this year by Prime MinisterBoris Johnson
- The United States, represented this year by President Joe Biden
These countries are the core countries because they are considered to be those with “advanced economies and open societies”.
There are a number of different kinds of G7 meetings, but this G7 Leaders’ Summit is the most important of the year. It will see leaders from the member countries discuss shared goals and values.
The European Union is also present at G7 Summits, and will be represented this year by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel.
The German presidency has also invited leaders from Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal, Ukraine and South Africa to take part in several working sessions during the summit.
Among other topics, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will feature heavily on the agenda, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to address the leaders remotely.
The G7 leaders will consider the response to the war and its impact on the global economy and food supplies.
When is the 48th G7 Summit?
The 48th G7 Summit will be held from 26 to 28 June this year.
Where is it being held?
The 2022 G7 Summit is being held in Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in Germany, which previously hosted a G7 Summit back in 2015.
Schloss Elmau is situated in the Bavarian Alps and was built in 1916 by philosopher and theologian Johannes Müller, with his brother in law, Carl Sattler, serving as the architect.
It is a four story national monument that Müller built as a “space for personal freedom and communal life”, free from ideology, according to the Schloss Elmau website.
Following the defeat of Germany in World War II, Müller lost control of Schloss Elmau in 1947 and it became a a sanitorium for displaced persons and Holocaust survivors.
From 1957 onwards, Schloss Elmau became known for its chamber music and literary events.
In 2005, much of Schloss Elmau had to be destroyed following a major fire, and it was reconstructed by Dietmar Mueller-Elmau as a luxury spa and hideaway.
In a statement, the German government said of the location: “Schloss Elmau meets all the logistical and security requirements of a G7 Summit venue.
“The last G7 Summit under German Presidency took place there in June 2015.
“With its scenic backdrop, Schloss Elmau has provided an attractive setting for talks and meetings between the heads of state and government in the past: it left a lasting impression worldwide and care was taken to ensure that everything ran smoothly.”