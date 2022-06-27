This is the second time that a G7 Summit has been held at the luxury hotel in the Bavarian Alps

Germany is hosting the G7 Summit this year, with Federal Chancellor Olaf Schloz stating: “The G7 is a good community in which to develop joint solutions in response to the challenges of our time. Here it is crucial for us to take action that is both decisive and united – the two go together.”

The summit is actually returning to the same location it was held in 2015 - Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in the Bavarian Alps.

This is everything you need to know.

What is the G7 Summit?

G7 stands for “Group of Seven”, and refers to the seven member countries of the group, which are:

These countries are the core countries because they are considered to be those with “advanced economies and open societies”.

G7 leaders pose for a group photo on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

There are a number of different kinds of G7 meetings, but this G7 Leaders’ Summit is the most important of the year. It will see leaders from the member countries discuss shared goals and values.

The European Union is also present at G7 Summits, and will be represented this year by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel .

The German presidency has also invited leaders from Argentina, India , Indonesia, Senegal, Ukraine and South Africa to take part in several working sessions during the summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech via video link to G7 leaders (Photo by Christinan Bruna - Pool/Getty Images)

The G7 leaders will consider the response to the war and its impact on the global economy and food supplies.

When is the 48th G7 Summit?

The 48th G7 Summit will be held from 26 to 28 June this year.

(Graphic: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Where is it being held?

The 2022 G7 Summit is being held in Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in Germany, which previously hosted a G7 Summit back in 2015.

Schloss Elmau is situated in the Bavarian Alps and was built in 1916 by philosopher and theologian Johannes Müller, with his brother in law, Carl Sattler, serving as the architect.

The Schloss Elmau in 1916 (Photo: schloss-elmau.de)

It is a four story national monument that Müller built as a “space for personal freedom and communal life”, free from ideology, according to the Schloss Elmau website .

Following the defeat of Germany in World War II, Müller lost control of Schloss Elmau in 1947 and it became a a sanitorium for displaced persons and Holocaust survivors.

From 1957 onwards, Schloss Elmau became known for its chamber music and literary events.

In 2005, much of Schloss Elmau had to be destroyed following a major fire, and it was reconstructed by Dietmar Mueller-Elmau as a luxury spa and hideaway.

A general view of Schloss Elmau on the first day of the three-day G7 summit (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

In a statement, the German government said of the location: “Schloss Elmau meets all the logistical and security requirements of a G7 Summit venue.

“The last G7 Summit under German Presidency took place there in June 2015.