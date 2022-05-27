US President Joe Biden has assured Taiwan support if China was to invade the territory

US President Joe Biden has given Taiwan security assurances if China invaded the country.

During a press conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Mr Biden said that the US would provide military intervention if China moved troops into Taiwan.

His comments have been met with a mixed reaction, with the White House itself back tracking on these comments.

But what is the situation between Taiwan and China, where is the country located and what was the reaction to Biden’s comments?

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Where is Taiwan?

Taiwan is a country in East Asia located off around 100 miles off the south-eastern coast of the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan is officially known as the Republic of China.

There are more than 23 million people living in the country, with Taipei, the captial city, home to 2.5million people.

What is the history between Taiwan and China?

Tensions between Taiwan and China began in the Second World War while fighting continued on the mainland.

After the communists won the battle in 1949 and Mao Zedong took control, tthe defeated nationalist party fled to Taiwan.

Since then, there have been disputed between the two territories over whether Taiwan is a sovereign country.

Which countries recognise Taiwan as a sovereign country?

China has been clear to countries that they will not be able to have diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan, and can only have relation with one.

Therefore, out of 193 UN member states, only 12 have recognised Taiwan’s sovereign state.

These are:

Belize

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Palau

Paraguay

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tuvalu

The Vatican City also reconigses Taiwan as an independant state.

The United States recognised Taiwan as a sovereign state for 30 years after the Chinese Civil War, however this ended in 1979.

The country has continue to have friendly relations with Taiwan.

Will China invade Taiwan?

Ever since the civil war in the 1940, Beijing has insisted that Taiwan be reunified with China, with it being a rebel region.

China has stated that any Taiwanese effort put into establishing the country as an independent state will be met with methods such as invasion.

Taiwan’s defence minister has been reported as saying that relations between the two territories are at a 40-year low.

Some experts believe that the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine may embolden China, a notable ally of Russia, to take similar actions.

What did Joe Biden say about Taiwan?

When asked by a reporter at the joint press conference with Mr Kishida, Mr Biden said that the US would offer Taiwan military assistance if China were to invade the country.

He said: “That’s the commitment we made.

“We agree with the One China policy. We signed on to it, and all the attendant agreements made from there, but the idea that it can be taken by force is (just not) appropriate.”

The One China policy is a scheme in which the US aknowledges China’s position that Taiwan is not an independent state, however the country has not officially recognised China’s claim to the territory.

The US has provided defensive weapons to Taiwan in the past, but has held back from commenting on military intervention up until this point.

What has been the reaction to Joe Biden’s comments?

The White House issued a backtrack of Mr Biden’s comments, saying that depsite the apparent change in position over military assistance, the US stance remains the same.

A White House offical said: “As the President said, our policy has not changed.