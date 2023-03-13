Rishi Sunak is meeting US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister in California to discuss the AUKUS project

Rishi Sunak is in California for a three-way AUKUS summit with the US and Australia. (Credit: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the UK is committed to “swift and robust action” against any threat from China, as he meets with US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese in California.

Sunak unveiled a new “refreshed” integrated review document during the US visit, in which China - under Communist Party rule - was described as an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge” to the lives of British citizens. The document was first created by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, but has now been refreshed in light of the war in Ukraine and other global events.

“Where it is consistent with these interests, we will engage constructively with the Chinese government, business and people and cooperate on shared priorities,” it read. “But wherever the Chinese Communist Party’s actions and stated intent threaten the UK’s interests, we will take swift and robust action to protect them.”

Sunak also warned in the foreword of the document that while the UK would seek to work collectively with Beijing on issues such as climate change, the country would not shy away from pushing back against China. He said: “China poses an epoch-defining challenge to the type of international order we want to see, both in terms of security and values – and so our approach must evolve.”

“We will work with our partners to engage with Beijing on issues such as climate change. But where there are attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to coerce or create dependencies, we will work closely with others to push back against them.”

While the document itself said that the UK would push against certain actions by the Chinese government which could be perceived as “threats”, it did not refer directly to the country or government as a threat itself. It comes amid increasing tensions between China and the West, with former PM Liz Truss said to have been preparing to re-label Beijing as an official “threat” to the UK before the end of her brief time in office.

It comes as the UK announced plans to increase defence spending ahead of Wednesday’s highly-anticipated budget. Defence spending will be injected with a £5 billion boost over the next two years, including an “aspiration” to match spending to 2.5% of the national income.

