The European Commission and more than half of US states have already banned the Chinese-owned app on official work phones over cyberattack concerns

A ban on TikTok has not been ruled out in the UK over security fears about the Chinese-owned app.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday (14 March) he is awaiting a review from the National Cyber Security Centre before deciding on the “hugely important question”.

Rishi Sunak has hinted that Britain could follow the US and the EU by banning the social media app from government phones, after facing pressure from some senior MPs.

Washington and the European Commission have already banned TikTok on staff phones, with the Prime Minister saying the UK will “look at what our allies are doing”.

The app is increasingly under the European and US microscope due to security and data privacy concerns, with fears it could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or gather user data.

Tugendhat was asked if he would order a fully-fledged ban on the app, like those ordered by India and former US president Donald Trump.

The TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone (Image by Getty Images)

Trump’s ban faced a series of legal challenges and never came into force. It was later revoked by his successor Joe Biden.

Tugendhat told Times Radio: “I don’t have it, and the Prime Minister asked me to defend the leading democracy taskforce a little while ago, and as part of that we’re looking at the various threats to parliamentarians but also to journalists.

“Looking at the various different apps people have on their phones and the implications for them is a hugely important question and I’ve asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look into this.”

Asked whether this means there could be a full ban on the app, he said: “It will be addressed with the challenges we face, with the threats we face. I’m not going to give you an answer until I know what the risks are.”

Tugendhat spoke of the Indian government’s ban on many Chinese-owned apps. Speaking on Sky News, he said: “What certainly is clear is for many young people TikTok is now a news source and, just as it’s quite right we know who owns the news sources in the UK… it’s important we know who owns the news sources that are feeding into our phones.”

TikTok has long argued that it does not share data with China but Chinese intelligence legislation requires firms to assist the Communist Party when requested. Critics fear the policy could expose Western data to Beijing.