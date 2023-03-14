For the curious.
Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US MQ-9 drone over Black Sea, US European Command confirms

The US military brought the drone down after it collided with the Russian Su-27 fighter jet

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
2 minutes ago
An MQ-9 drone operated by the US has collided with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. (Credit: Getty Images)
An MQ-9 drone operated by the US has collided with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. (Credit: Getty Images)
An MQ-9 drone operated by the US has collided with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black Sea, with the US Air Force pulling the drone out of the sky as a result.

The incident saw the drone, which is said to have been on a routine operation in international airspace, attempt to be intercepted by two Russian aircrafts. The US European Command said in a statement that the Russian jets “struck the propeller of the MQ-9 [drone], causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.”

It added that the Su-27 jets flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”. The statement concluded: “This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.”

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

