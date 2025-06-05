The devastated mother of missing Queensland teenager Pheobe Bishop has issued a public plea for information after her daughter’s two housemates were charged with murder.

Kylie Johnson, Pheobe’s mother, wrote on Facebook on Thursday (June 5): “Please know that we as a family were told this minutes after I posted my post… Our world has just been shattered into the most horrific place I’ve ever been…

I need my baby home to put her to rest! I’m absolutely begging anyone that knows anything to come forward. We need to put her to rest, we need to put her to peace.”

Police confirmed that James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, have each been charged with one count of murder and two counts of interfering with a corpse. The pair had been housemates of the 17-year-old, who was last seen on May 15 in Gin Gin, a town north of Brisbane.

Pheobe was believed to be travelling to Bundaberg Airport to fly to Western Australia. However, police said CCTV confirmed she never entered the terminal, prompting a formal missing person investigation. Her disappearance was declared suspicious on May 21.

Pheobe Bishop | Queensland Police

Detectives launched extensive searches, declaring two crime scenes — the Gin Gin house where she lived and the vehicle she was reportedly travelling in. On May 23, police began combing Good Night Scrub National Park, about an hour southwest of Bundaberg. That search was called off five days later.

In a statement on Thursday, police said: “Police have conducted several enquiries during their investigations, including multiple searches of Good Night Scrub National Park, forensic examinations of a Gin Gin property and a vehicle.”

Pheobe’s remains have not yet been found. “Detectives continue to investigate this matter, and physical searches will continue as needed as information is provided,” the statement added.

Wood and Bromley were arrested in the Bundaberg area on Thursday evening and are expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.