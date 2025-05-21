Police have been unable to trace two people who were with teenager Jay Slater shortly before he disappeared in Tenerife, a coroner's court heard.

The 19-year-old bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was reported missing after leaving a remote Airbnb property in the Rural Parc de Teno in the early hours of June 17, 2024. He had travelled to the Spanish island to attend the NRG music festival and was last seen after heading north with people he had met on holiday.

An inquest into his death at Preston Coroner’s Court revealed that efforts to locate Lucy Law and Brad Hargreaves, two individuals known to have been with him, had failed. Senior Coroner Dr James Adeley told the court: “We can’t find them. They have denied who they are and we have had police looking for them but we can’t find them.”

Slater's disappearance sparked a four-week international search before his body was discovered on July 15, 2024, in a steep ravine near the village of Masca.

On Wednesday, Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd confirmed that Slater died from a severe head injury consistent with a fall from a significant height.

“There were extensive fractures of the left side of his head. Several extensive fractures extending into the bottom of the skull,” Dr Shepherd said. “Also fractures to the left side of the pelvis and hip joints. The pattern of the injuries were entirely consistent with a heavy fall, a fall from a height, landing on his head.”

He told the court that the injuries would have rendered Slater unconscious immediately. “The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head,” he added. “Death could well have been instant. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware. It’s most likely death would have occurred instantly or extremely soon afterwards.”

Asked by Dr Adeley whether there were any signs of assault or restraint, Dr Shepherd responded: “That’s something I considered very carefully, something I would always look to identify. The pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained are very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

When asked to clarify if there was anything to suggest such acts had occurred, he replied: “Nothing to suggest an assault, gripping, holding, nothing of that sort.”

A preliminary post-mortem conducted in Spain had described the death as “violent,” citing “traumatic shock” and severe traumatic brain injury. Dr Shepherd confirmed those findings were consistent with his own.

Toxicologist Dr Stephanie Martin told the court that while decomposition made exact readings difficult, traces of MDMA, MDA (commonly known as Ecstasy), cocaine, and alcohol were found in Slater’s system. Spanish authorities also detected ketamine, though it was not confirmed in UK samples.

Who are Lucy Law and Brad Hargreaves?

Both Law and Hargreaves attended the NRG music festival together. Both of them said they spoke to Slater between 7.30am and 8.50am (BST), when he said he had missed a bus and was attempting to walk back.

In an interview with the BBC following his disappearance, Law feared he was in "severe danger" in harsh terrain in Tenerife without suncream, water or hiking gear. She said: "If you look around there’s just mountain after mountain after mountain, everything looks the same."

Law also paid tribute to him on her Instagram page. She said: "Honestly lost for words. Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know."

The inquest continues.