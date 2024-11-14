Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beautiful cosmetic surgeon whose lawyer husband was shot dead in a gangland-style assassination has been arrested by police and accused of hiring the hitmen.

Criminal attorney Jose Lael de Souza Rodrigues Junior died in a hail of bullets when motorcycle gunmen stopped his car in Aracaju, in the Brazilian state of Sergipe, on October 9.

The 42-year-old trial lawyer had been out with his son from an earlier relationship, who was injured by survived the shooting. At first, police believed he had been assassinated by a crime gang involved in one of his legal cases.

But on November 12 his glamorous surgeon wife Daniele Barreto was arrested and accused of hiring the gunmen who killed him. Four other suspects have also been arrested, reports local media.

City Chief of Civil Police Thiago Leandro explained. “Since he was a criminal lawyer, he had a clientele from organised crime and criminal factions. We spent a lot of time on this line of investigation, but we also investigated the personal side."

And he confirmed: "The wife is under arrest as a suspect in the murder and attempted murder of her stepson. Other people are also under arrest."

Local media reports say the couple had been together for more than 10 years and seemed to have the perfect marriage with one young son.

On the lawyer's social media platforms, he frequently posted romantic messages to his wife and pictures of their holidays around the world. Barreto's defence attorney told local media that she is due to undergo a custody hearing this week.

