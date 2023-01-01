The Pope erimus died on New Year’s Eve

The former Pope Benedict XVI will be laid to rest at Vatican City this week.

The German theologian died at the age of 95 on Saturday (31 January). His funeral will take place on Thursday (5 January), with his successor Pope Francis saying Mass at St Peter’s Square.

Benedict XVI, who made history as the first Pope to resign from the position since Gregory XII in 1415 when he quit in 2013, will be buried in the tombs under St Peter’s Basilica. He will be lying in state at the cathedral from Monday (2 January) until Wednesday (4 January) and thousands of worshippers are expect to visit him.

The Vatican has announced that the funeral will be a simple one, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict, who for decades as a German cardinal had served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy before he was elected pope in 2005.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Pope Benedict’s funeral?

The Pope erimus, born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger in Germany in 1927, will be laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday. The service will be held in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City from 8.30am GMT (9.30am local time).

On Sunday (1 January), Benedict’s body lay on a burgundy-coloured bier in the chapel of the monastery where he lived out his final years. He was dressed in a mitre, the headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak-like vestment. A rosary was placed in his hand.

His body will be taken to St Peter’s Basilica to lie in state on Monday, with the public being able to view him and pay their respects. Pope Benedict will then be laid to rest in the tombs under the cathedral following the funeral service, it is the site where more than 90 other popes have been burried.

Who will attend Pope Benedict’s funeral?

The funeral will be a simple one, per the requests of Benedict XVI. Traditionally the funeral for a pope would be a major event attended by world leaders and dignitaries.

However Reuters reports that the only official delegations will be from neighbouring Italy and Benedict’s native Germany will be attending the funeral, in keeping with the low key nature of the event. The report adds that diplomats have been told they can attend the service in a private capacity.

What has Pope Francis said about the death?

In his first public comment following Benedict’s death Pope Francis praised his kindness and faith. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday (31 December) for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life”.

Speaking during a New Year’s Eve vigil, Francis said only God knew “of his sacrifices offered for the good of the church”. During his homily at the Vespers service in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis said “thoughts go spontaneously to the very dear Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who this morning left us”.

“With deep feeling, we recall his person, so noble, so gentle,” Francis said. “And we feel in the heart so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world. Gratitude to him, for all the good he did, and above all for his witness of faith and of prayer, especially in these last years of withdrawn life.

