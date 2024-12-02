Porte-Puymorens: Two killed and 14 injured after bus crashes near ski resort in France

Two people have been killed and 14 injured after a bus crashed near a ski resort in France.

A bus crashed on Sunday evening (1 December) near a ski resort in southern France, killing at least two people and injuring 14 others, local authorities said. A total of 47 people including the driver were on the bus when it crashed near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort, the regional administration said.

Seven people were admitted to hospital. Local authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the bus ran into a cliff, but the exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

Images released by the local firefighter service showed the bus pressed against the side of a cliff, its right side partially crushed and its windshield apparently knocked out. More than 120 individuals were involved in the rescue effort, including from neighbouring Catalonia in Spain and Andorra.

Helicopters were also deployed. Catalonia’s emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter, that the bus originated from L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, outside Barcelona, Spain.

