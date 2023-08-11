The couple, who live in the Algarve, were just two of thousands of people who had to be evacuated from their homes as blazes took hold

A British couple have told of their “disbelief” after their Portugese home has somehow been saved from destruction as wildfires continue to devastate the country.

Cate and Robin Gilliatt, who say they have loved their home in the Algarve for ten years, were forced to leave their home when the sky turned red and looked “apocalyptic” as fires spread across Portugal - but were amazed to discover that it was still standing when they returned later at a safe time.

Cate said she and her husband went into “crisis mode” when they realised they had to evacuate their home for their safety. She said: “The sun was red, you know, the sky went sort of apocalyptic so then you’re in crisis mode and you’re just doing your best to think ‘how can we make this as safe as possible, what do we need to take’ - and then you go.”

Robin added that he had tried to prepare himself for the likelihood of the home being destroyed by the time the duo were able to return, but was shocked to find this wasn’t the case. He said: “I’d already steeled myself for the worst so I wouldn’t crash too low when I saw it so, actually, at first it was more disbelief than anything. It was just pure disbelief that everything else around us was blackened and yet it was our beautiful home that’s been our focus for a decade really.”

Portugal is just one of ten countries which have seen numerous sites of damage caused by wildfires which have raged throughout the summer. The extreme heat which has occurred across Europe throughout July and also August so far has led to countless potentially deadly blazes beginning, and as a result thousands of locals and tourists have been evacuated from their homes or holiday hotels.

More than 1,000 firefighters battled a wildfire in central Portugal on Monday 7 August 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters in Portugal have been battling to contain fires which have been spreading through thousands of acres of land amid soaring temperatures since Monday (7 August). The Gilliatts were just two of thousands of people who had to be evacuated from their home as the situation worsened on that day.

Monday (7 August) was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures rising as high as 46.6C. More than 1,000 firefighters were working to put the fire out and, as the blaze died down, people were gradually allowed to return to their homes and holiday accommodation on Tuesday (8 August). New images and video from the scene shows many hectares of land have been scorched and completely ruined, as firefighters were deployed both on foot on the ground and also in the air in helicopters to get water on the flames.