Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A quick-thinking train driver narrowly avoided a major "catastrophe" after a motorist is believed to have put his car in the wrong gear - and drove onto railway tracks. It is understood on December 8 the motorist selected a forward gear while trying to reverse out of a parking space and lurched onto the tracks.

Video shows the vehicle stationary in the train's path in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium. Train conductor Aytam El Ghandour, 33, was on the service between Antwerp and Brussels, when the car crashed onto the tracks. Aytam said the train driver had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no injuries and all the passengers were evacuated and transferred to another train line. However, trains were stationary for more than two hours while the car was removed from the tracks and safety checks were performed.

Aytam, from Brussels, said: "People get onto the tracks quite often, but I've never seen a car do this. The driver stopped immediately and we had to get everybody off the train. I'm very proud of the driver it could have been a catastrophe."

A quick-thinking train driver narrowly avoided a major "catastrophe" after a motorist crashed onto railway tracks. Aytam El Ghandour / SWNS

According to Aytam, the car had been parked in a car park near the platform and the driver accidentally put his car in first gear. Aytam said: "The car was driven by a middle-aged man. No one knew whether he had been drinking.