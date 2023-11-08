For Harry Potter fans, this is 'not your usual nine to five' job

The Glenfinnan Viaduct

Anyone who loves Harry Potter and trains may be the ideal candidate for a job that follows a route embarked on by the Hogwarts Express. Trainee train drivers are being sought after for an opportunity to drive ScotRail trains through one of the most scenic train routes in the world in the Scottish Highlands.

New job opportunities based in Fort William have opened up and successful candidates are likely to regularly travel on the West Highland Line which includes the towering Glenfinnan Viaduct that features in the Harry Potter films. The viaduct has also appeared in The Crown while also uniquely featuring in Forza Horizon 4.

The rail line also includes stunning views of Lock Lomond -the pinnacle of Ben Arthur - and Ben Nevis - the highest mountain in the UK.

The Jacobite locomotive which doubled as the Hogwarts Express

According to Sky News, jobs website HiJOBS is carrying out the recruitment on ScotRail's behalf. Laura Saunders, commercial director and founder of HiJOBS, said: "This job is an absolute dream ticket for someone looking to go full steam ahead with a new career adventure.

"Not only will the successful candidate be in the driving seat on one of Scotland's most famous train routes, but the package offers a highly competitive salary, in-depth training and quick career progression. It's a first-class opportunity."

And what's even better for Harry Potter fans is that no previous experience is required, but the successful candidates must be at least 20 years old when they commence training and they will need to pass certain medical examinations. The jobs have a starting salary of £32,968 but this may rise to £58,028 once qualified.

