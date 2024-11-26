Four bodies have been recovered and three people have been rescued as the search continue for survivors after a tourist boat sunk in the Red Sea.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourist yacht Sea Story was carrying around 44 people when it sank in the Red Sea in the early hours of Monday morning (November 25). 28 people were rescued in the aftermath, with 16 others being searched for by search and rescue teams.

The four-deck vessel had left Port Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday evening (November 24), setting sail for a five-day sailing trip. However, authorities believe that the yacht came into trouble after hitting a large wave in the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three more people - two Belgian nationals and an Egyptian national, have now been rescued, while four bodies were recovered by teams. Of the nine people still missing, two of those are understood to be British tourists, with two other Brits previously rescued.

Amr Hanafi, governor of the Res Sea region, said that some of the people were unable to escape from their cabins as the boat sank on Monday morning. The British Foreign Office has not provided an update but said previously that consular support was being facilitated to “a number of British nationals and their families”.

It comes amid reports that the Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a weather warning for turbulence and high waves in the Red Sea region prior to Sea Story setting off.