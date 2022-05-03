Democrats say the reported leak, if true, would inflict the ‘greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years’

The US Supreme Court could be about to overturn the nationwide legal right to abortion, according to a leaked draft of a court document.

News outlet Politico said it received a copy of the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court’s proceedings.

In a 98-page draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito writes that the 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion across the US is "egregiously wrong".

If the top American court agrees to the ruling it could make abortion illegal in 22 US states.

What does the leak document say?

The draft opinion runs 98 pages, including a 31-page appendix of historical state abortion laws, and includes 118 footnotes.

Politico published the leaked document in full, quoting Justice Alito as saying: "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

"And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Four of the other Republican-appointed justices, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices, the article added.

Neither the Supreme Court nor the White House have commented on the leak - and the justices are not expected to issue a ruling until early July.

The leaked document is marked as a "1st Draft" and was circulated in the court on 10 February, according to Politico.

Could the Supreme Court overturn the abortion law?

If issued as a majority ruling, Justice Alito’s opinion would overturn the right to abortion in the US.

It would lead to individual states banning the procedure altogether, or place more restrictions on it.

After an initial vote among the justices following the oral argument, one is assigned the majority opinion and writes a draft.

It is then circulated among the justices.

A ruling is only final when it is published by the court.

Why might the abortion law be overturned?

The 1973 law is in the court’s sights because it is weighing up a challenge to Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which the justices heard in December.

The reported threat to Roe v Wade also comes at a time when reproductive rights are being threatened in Republican leaning states around the US.

Several Republican-led states have already passed highly restrictive abortion laws.

How have Americans reacted?

It sparked immediate outcry from Democrats and protests.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who are both Democrats, issued a joint statement saying that if the report was accurate, the "Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years".

After the Politico story broke, footage posted to social media showed a crowd of protesters gathering outside the Supreme Court waving signs and chanting “my body, my choice.”

Christie Roberts, Democratic senatorial campaign executive director, said: “If this report is true, this Republican attack on abortion access, birth control and women’s health care has dramatically escalated the stakes of the 2022 election.

“At this critical moment, we must protect and expand Democrats’ Senate majority with the power to confirm or reject supreme court justices.”

“I am horrified by the apparent draft supreme court opinion leaked this evening … this should not be the supreme court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights,” said New York governor Kathy Hochul in a statement.

The governor later added on Twitter: “I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights that generations have fought for & won, rights that she should be guaranteed.”

The former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said: “This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, and lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law.

“It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace.”

Meanwhile, Republican senator Tom Cotton condemned the leak but applauded the vote.

He said: “The Supreme Court must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary.

“In the meantime, Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning and I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life.”

Abortion law in America explained

Roe v Wade in 1973 gave women in the US an absolute right to an abortion in the first three months of pregnancy, and limited rights in the second trimester.

In 1992, in Planned Parenthood v Casey, the court ruled that states could not place an "undue burden" on women seeking abortions before a foetus could survive outside the womb, at about 24 weeks.