Tributes have been paid after a 28-year-old woman was found in a river in County Mayo earlier this week.

Police in Ireland named Roisin Cryan as the after a woman’s body was recovered from the River Moy in Ballina. Ms Cryan, who was engaged to Mayo senior footballer Conor Loftus, died on Saturday, January 11.

Crossmolina Deel Rovers, the team for which Mr Loftus plays, paid tribute to her after her passing. The club said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “@DeelRoversGAA would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Róisín Cryan especially her parents Joe and Marguerite, fiancé Conor Loftus, sisters Annmarie, Clare, Ruth and Maeve, Clare's fiancé Eugene, the Cryan & Loftus families.”

Roisin Cryan, 28, was named by police in Ireland as the woman whose body was pulled from the River Moy in Ballina. | RIP.ie

The All-Ireland Club IFC final between Crossmolina and Ballinderry Shamrocks had been due to take place on Sunday (January 12) but was postponed following the sad news. Balliderry said: “Our thoughts are with the Crossmolina community, and all impacted at this time.”

Tributes have poured in from loved ones and the community. Local GAA club Shannon Gaels said: "On behalf of the entire Shannon Gaels GAA community, we extend our deepest condolences to the Cryan family and loved ones of Róisín.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength and comfort in each other, and know that we stand with you in your grief."

Burrishoole GAA added: “Sending our sincere condolences to Conor, Roisin’s Family & many Friends. We hold you in our thoughts during this heartbreaking time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam [May her soul be at God’s right hand].”