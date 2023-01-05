Russian Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.

The order follows a proposal by the head of the church, Patriarch Kirill, earlier on Thursday (5 January) which was dismissed by an official in the Ukrainian presidential office as propaganda. Patriarch Kirill suggested a truce from noon on Friday (6 January through to midnight on Saturday (7 January) local time.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Patriarch Kirill’s call as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda”. President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a Russian troop withdrawal earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected it.

Patriarch Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia’s “metaphysical struggle” to prevent a liberal ideological encroachment from the West. Here is all you need to know:

What has Vladimir Putin said about the ceasefire?

Putin’s ceasefire order was addressed to defence minister Sergei Shoigu and was published on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday. He wrote: “Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ.”

When is the ceasefire in place?

The unilateral ceasefire will be in place from Friday through to midnight on Saturday. It is in place as the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas.

The church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on 7 January – later than the Gregorian calendar, which marks the holiday on 25 December. It is not just Russians who celebrate Christmas on that date, some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday.

A Christmas tree stands outside the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral, which changed its affiliation from the Russian Orthodox Church to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Turkey ready to help negotiate “lasting peace”

Putin spoke by phone with Turkey’s president on Thursday and the Kremlin said he “reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue” with Ukrainian authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged him to implement a “unilateral ceasefire”, according to a statement from his office.

Erdogan also told Zelensky later by telephone that Turkey was ready to mediate a “lasting peace”. He has made such an offer frequently.

It has already helped broker a deal allowing Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain, and it has facilitated a prisoner swap. Russia’s professed readiness came with the usual preconditions: that “Kyiv authorities fulfil the well-known and repeatedly stated demands and recognise new territorial realities”, the Kremlin said, referring to Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine recognise Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledge other illegal territorial gains.

Previous attempts at peace talks have fallen at that hurdle, as Ukraine demands that Russia withdraws from occupied areas at the very least.

