National infrastructure in Ukraine were targeted by the rockets

Russia has launched its biggest missile strike in weeks on targets across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

It is the latest in a series of strikes targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens sounded across the country on Thursday (29 December). Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched more than 120 missiles.

In Kyiv, air defence systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration. Explosions were heard in the city.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted. The governor of southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv province, Vitaliy Kim, said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

Did the missile strikes cause damage in Kyiv?

The Ukrainian military’s command north said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast. Fragments from downed Russian missiles damaged two private buildings in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the city administration said.

An industrial facility and a playground in neighbourhoods across the Dnieper River also were damaged, city officials said. No casualties were reported. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Thursday that there could be power cuts in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.

KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 23: Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv on November 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The city's Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that multiple explosions occurred across the capital today, affecting infrastructure facilities. He also reported power and water outages. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Power switched off to minimize damage to infrastructure

The widespread attack was the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October, causing widespread blackouts and cutting water supplies.

After earlier attacks, the Ukrainian military reported shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones, but some still reached their targets, increasing the suffering of the population amid freezing temperatures. As the latest wave of Russian strikes began, authorities in the Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions said they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they were hit.

Areas where missile strikes have been reported in Ukraine. Picture: National World graphic’s team.

Earlier this month, the US agreed to give a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to boost the country’s defence. The US and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand the attacks on its infrastructure.

Mr Podolyak said that Russia was aiming to “destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse”. “We’re waiting for further proposals from ‘peacekeepers’ about ‘peaceful settlement,’ ‘security guarantees for RF’ and undesirability of provocations,” he wrote on Twitter, a sarcastic reference to statements from some in the West who urged Ukraine to seek a political settlement of the conflict.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February of this year. The latest barrage of missle strikes comes after Russian shelling in Kherson killed at least seven people on Christmas Eve, with 58 injured and at least 16 were seriously injured.