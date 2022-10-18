At least 15 people have died after a Russian warplane crashed into the side of a residential building in the city of Yeysk

A Russian warplane struck an apartment building in the Russian city of Yeysk, killing at leats 15 people.

The Su-34 bomber went down on Monday 17 October near the Sea of Azov, just outside the city of Yeysk. The city is located across the water at the under-fire Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Quickly after the crash, the residential tower block was set alight. Many of those either killed or injured in the incident were hurt after jumping from the burning building.

What happened in Yeysk?

The Su-34 bomber had been in the area on a training mission, the Russian defence military has said. The department also said that the crash occured after one of the engines in the plane caught fire.

It is believed that the two crew members in the plane were able to evacuate. However, the plane crashed unmanned into the side of the apartment building in the city and exploded after the fuel tank ignited on impact.

The defence ministry said: “According to a report from the pilots, who jettisoned from the plane, the reason for the crash was a fire in one of the engines during take-off. At the point where the Su-34 came down, in the courtyard of a residential block, the plane’s fuel supply caught fire.”

How many people died in the crash?

It has been reported that at least 15 people have died to far as a result of the crash. A further 18 people have been taken to the hopsital with injuries.

Authorities found 14 people amongst the debris of the crash. One person died in hospital after suffering severe burns.

Where is Yeysk?

Yeysk is located on the western side of Russia. It is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, which connects southern Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol with the Russian border. The Sea of Azov is also home to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.