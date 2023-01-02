The incident happened near the Sea World theme Park on the country’s Gold Coast

Four people died after two helicopters crashed near the Sea World theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Two helicopters have collided in an Australian tourist hotspot, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others. One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector.

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter. Passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash, are also receiving medical assistance.

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after take-off being clipped by another aircraft flying over the water. Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the theme park, expressed its condolences and said it was co-operating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” the statement said.

The company did not confirm if it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash, saying it would not comment further because of the investigation.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accident was an “unthinkable tragedy”. “My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident,” she said.