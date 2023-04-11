The Shiveluch volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in Russia

One of the most active volcanoes in Russia erupted Tuesday (11 April) morning, spewing clouds of ash high into the sky and covering nearby villages in grey volcanic dust. As a result of the eruption, an aviation warning around Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula has been triggered.

The Shiveluch volcano eruption occurred at 6:30am local time, with the Russian Academy of Sciences stating that the large cloud of ash drifting to the west and south measured in at 400 by 270 kilometres (250 by 170 miles).

In Kliuchi, a town situated roughly 31 miles from the volcano, at least 8.5cm of ash is reported to have fallen - the most in at least 60 years.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has said that schools and bus services in the affected area have been suspended, and that some roads are also closed due to low visibility. Residents have been urged to remain indoors until further notice.

Ash erupting from Shiveluch volcano (Photo: Alexander Piragis/Adobe Stock)

In an updated advisory notice, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said: “Strong explosive eruption of Sheveluch volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 15 kilometres (nine miles) could occur at any time.”

The KVERT declared a code red for aviation, explaining that the ongoing volcanic activity could affect both international and low flying aircrafts. Airlines have been instructed to avoid the area.

Kamchatka Krai Governor Vladimir Solodov said on his Telegram channel: “Volcanologists estimate that the current situation will continue for a number of hours. All residents are advised not to leave their homes unless necessary.”