A 21-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after drinking a coffee from a vending machine in an airport in Majorca, Spain. The woman, who works for an airline company, bought a drink from a vending machine in the Son Sant Joan airport, near the capital city of Palma, Majorca on Monday (22 April).

As she began drinking the coffee she noticed it tasted funny and upon closer inspection found that her cup was swarming with insects. According to the Spanish news site Ultima Hora there were insects crawling inside it.

She then started having an anaphylactic shock as her face began to swell up and her throat began to close which left her struggling to breathe. The incident caused the woman to develop severe swelling. She was given adrenaline and other drugs by airport health services before being rushed to a clinic in Palma.

She reportedly spent 36 hours in the ICU before being released today (Thursday 25 April). Ultima Hora reported that her family have now filed a complaint against the airport to the National Police, claiming that the presence of bugs in the coffee cup is a possible crime against public health and reckless injuries.