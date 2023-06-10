Tokyo Haneda airport temporarily shut its runway following the incident

Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport, but no injuries were reported, a government official has said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared. Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of a plane’s wing and removing it from the runway.