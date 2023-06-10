For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Trump faces 37 charges relating to mishandling classified documents
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner

Tokyo Haneda airport: runway temporarily closed after planes ‘bump into each other’

Tokyo Haneda airport temporarily shut its runway following the incident

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport, but no injuries were reported, a government official has said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit a parked Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, a transport ministry spokesperson said.

The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared. Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Most Popular

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. NHK TV showed an official picking up what appeared to be part of a plane’s wing and removing it from the runway.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports.

Related topics:Japanair travel