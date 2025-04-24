Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travellers have been warned of delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday following a police-involved shooting.

The incident took place at Terminal 1 and Peel Regional Police confirmed that an adult male was shot, and while the officer involved was unharmed. The incident triggered a heavy emergency response and traffic disruptions.

“Expect delays at the Terminal. Check with @TorontoPearson for delay statuses,” Peel Police stated on X (formerly Twitter), urging travellers to contact the airport for the latest updates. Despite the disruption, no flight cancellations have been reported at this time.

Emergency services responded just after 7am local time. Witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing people flee in panic. One X user wrote: “Anyone know what’s going on at Pearson airport? Dozen police cars & rifles out?” Another said: “Just heard Pearson T1 is now locked down. Dozens of people abandoning their Ubers (and now being turned back).”

Peel Paramedics confirmed they were “actively responding” to the incident, while the Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 409 access to Terminal 1 Departures, urging drivers to avoid the area.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the case and confirmed it is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety.