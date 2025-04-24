Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating what's feared to be a fatal shooting at Toronto Pearson airport.

Emergency services are said to be carrying out CPR on at least one victim. Witnesses reported hearing what appeared to be the sound of gunshots blaring and people screaming as they arrived to chaotic scenes at the airport.

Dozens of police cars were pictured swarming the building's entrance as cops armed with rifles surrounded the area and locked it down. One user wrote on X: "Anyone know what’s going on at Pearson airport? Dozen police cars & rifles out?".

Another said: "Just heard Pearson T1 is now locked down. Dozens of people abandoning their Ubers (and now being turned back). Anyone know what’s up?".

The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed there was a police-involved shooting at the airport. SIU investigators are being dispatched, a spokesperson for the civilian agency said.

Peel Paramedics say they are "actively responding" to an incident at the airport and raced to the airport's Terminal 1 area at around 7am local time. The Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 409 to Terminal 1 Departures is closed "due to a police investigation", and have urged drivers to avoid the area.