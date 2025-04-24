Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British Airways flight attendant who was found dead in his hotel room during an American stopover has been pictured and named.

Irfan Ali Mirza, 45, a father of three young children, landed in San Francisco from London Heathrow airport last Tuesday and had a two-day layover before the return flight. However, he failed to report for duty on Thursday after staying at the crew hotel, sparking concern from his colleagues.

After failing to raise him on the phone, hotel managers unlocked the room, where they found Mirza, from London, dead in his bed. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed his identity to the Daily Mail as his family mourned him on social media.

Police said the responding officers' investigation of the scene “did not discover any evidence of foul play” and the body was taken by the medical examiner. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner refused to provide any more information, including cause of death or if it still had possession of Mirza's body.

A British Airways flight attendant who was found dead in his hotel room during an American stopover has been pictured and named. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Mirza was mourned online by his family and dozens of shocked colleagues. His brother Kamran Mirza thanked his brother's colleagues for their outpouring of support, and asked they keep his family in their prayers. The youngest of Mirza's children was a baby born only last year.

Kamran said he looked up to him as the brothers lived together after the rest of their immediate family moved, and often picked him up from Heathrow. He wrote: “It has really shocked me and the rest of the family that Irfan is not with us anymore. Cannot express what we are going through right now”.

Mirza's youngest brother, Rizzy Mirza, also thanked his British Airways colleagues for their kind words and stories. He wrote: “I cannot begin to express the sudden loss of my beautiful brother. It really has cut the family deep. Looking at all your lovely messages brings me some peace knowing that my brother was well loved and respected amongst you all.”

The BA 284 flight from San Francisco International Airport to London Heathrow due to depart at 4.20pm on April 17 was cancelled. Passengers were not told why the flight was cancelled, and were given hotel rooms while alternative arrangements were made. Crewmates were reportedly too upset to fly after the grim discovery was made.