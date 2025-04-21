Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British Airways crew member was found dead in a hotel room during a layover in the United States.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distraught crew members cancelled the flight back to the UK after his body was discovered at the crew’s hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday (15 April). The alarm was raised when the “popular” steward failed to turn up for the return flight to Heathrow 48 hours after arrival in the city.

The pilots left for San Francisco airport without him, while cabin crew and inflight managers waited for him in reception. When he failed to arrive, they were escorted to his room, where his body was thought to have lain undiscovered for two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British Airways crew member was found dead in a hotel room during a layover in the United States. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The cause of his death is now being investigated. The flight was cancelled, and affected passengers were accommodated in hotels before being booked onto a replacement flight.

A source told The Sun: “There was no way the flight back from San Francisco could go ahead. Staff were in absolute bits at the sudden loss of their friend. The steward was a popular member of the team and this came as a bolt from the blue.”

British Airways confirmed that the man was a member of the crew. In a statement to The Independent the airline said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our colleague at this difficult time.”