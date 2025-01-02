Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cabin crew member has died after a passenger plane filled with thick smoke was forced to make an emergency landing.

The cabin crew member tragically died a week after the aircraft experienced engine problems during a flight from Bucharest to Zurich on December 23. The crew member passed away in hospital in Graz, Austria, on Monday (30 December), a week after the emergency landing.

The flight, operated by Swiss International Air Lines, had been carrying 74 passengers and five crew members when smoke began filling the cabin. The Airbus A220-300 jet was diverted to make an unscheduled emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after encountering difficulties.

Following the emergency landing, passengers and crew were swiftly evacuated from the aircraft. Twelve people required urgent medical treatment at the scene.

One crew member was airlifted to hospital and taken to intensive care. A second cabin crew member was also rushed to hospital for treatment.

The crew member who was taken to intensive care later died at the hospital in Graz. A Swiss International Air Lines spokesman said: "We must report, with the deepest of sorrow and regret, that our young colleague died in the hospital in Graz on Monday."

Chief executive Jens Fehlinger expressed his devastation at the loss. He said: "We are devastated at our dear colleague's death”. The airline has not released further details about the deceased crew member. The incident remains under investigation.