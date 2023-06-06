Ukrainian authorities have ordered residents to evacuate over fears 4.8 billion gallons of water could be unleashed and threaten a nearby nuclear power plant

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station which could unleash 4.8 billion gallons of water and put hundreds of thousands of people at risk.

The Kakhovka dam is in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls and the Ukrainian authorities have ordered residents downriver to evacuate, warning it could flood Kherson and other areas.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said in a Telegram statement that the blowing up of the dam “could have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” but at the moment the situation is “controllable”.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Twitter its experts are closely monitoring the situation at the power station upstream and there is “no immediate nuclear safety risk” at the facility.

Russian officials say the Kakhovka dam was damaged by Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up major dam risking catastrophic flooding. (Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky)

The Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Tuesday (6 June) that numerous strikes on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant destroyed its valves and “water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to uncontrollably flow downstream”.

Mr Leontyev said the strikes were “a very serious terrorist act” and Moscow-appointed authorities are “preparing for the worst consequences” but he did not urge an evacuation of city residents.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis, Ukrainian officials said.

Footage on social media from what appeared to be a monitoring camera overlooking the dam showed a flash, explosion and breakage of the dam.

‘Another act of terror’

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram shortly before 7am that “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror” and said water will reach “critical levels” within five hours.

Energoatom said it will continue to monitor the situation together with the IAEA.

Ukraine and Russia have previously accused each other of targeting the dam with attacks. Last October Zelensky predicted that Russia would destroy the dam to cause a flood.

Authorities, experts and residents have expressed concerns about water flows through and over the Kakhovka dam for months.

Water levels became so low in February that many feared a meltdown at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as its cooling systems are supplied with water from the Kakhovka reservoir held up by the dam.

