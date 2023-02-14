The identity of the individual has not been publicly released but their family has been informed

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14: Ukrainian soldiers scan an apartment block after hearing a shot fired while on patrol on February 14, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Credit: Getty Images)

A British national has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The person in question has not been publicly identified. However, their family have already been informed of their passing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The UK government has continued to urge its citizens to not travel to Ukraine. There are at least eight known deaths of British nations amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This includes the deaths of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry in January 2023, who were killed after attempting to aid a “humanitarian evacuation” in eastern Ukraine.

In 2022, other British nationals lost their lives while attempting to deliver aid services or to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. Paul Urey, an aid volunteer from Warrington, was one of those to have died.

He was arrested by Russian forces and accused of “mercenary activites”. He later died while in custody.